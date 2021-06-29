DAV Coin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 88.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

