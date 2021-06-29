DecentBet (DBET) Trading Up 83% Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 79% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $597,323.34 and approximately $2,350.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded up 83% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

