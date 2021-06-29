Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 370.5% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DBCCF stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Decibel Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

