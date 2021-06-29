Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell Sells 1,316,156 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DELL opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $176,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

