Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.03. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 131,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $13,103,688.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,900,616 shares of company stock worth $289,549,709. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 271.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 378.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

