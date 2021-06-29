Delta Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 78.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,946 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $659.72 million, a P/E ratio of -101.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.98.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

