DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,350,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,984,000 after purchasing an additional 611,840 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,589,000 after purchasing an additional 71,961 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

