Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $23.48. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 2,565 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,788,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,402,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

