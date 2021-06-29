Desire (DSR) Price Reaches $0.0047

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Desire has a market cap of $48,258.59 and approximately $24,699.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,180.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,214.86 or 0.06121770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $537.98 or 0.01486946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00408068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00156363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00617337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00449299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00346082 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

