Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in June

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS DSNY opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.60.
About Destiny Media Technologies
