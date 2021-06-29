Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in June

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DSNY opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.60.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

