Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €88.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BAS. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.53 ($91.22).

BAS stock opened at €65.30 ($76.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of €68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -267.41. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

