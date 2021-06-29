Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $65.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kilroy Realty from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.18.

KRC opened at $70.64 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,524,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $519,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after acquiring an additional 407,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,917,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

