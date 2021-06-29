Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €8.35 ($9.82) and last traded at €8.35 ($9.82). 596,838 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.59 ($10.10).

Several research firms have commented on PBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.44.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

