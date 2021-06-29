Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DWHHF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $62.00 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.31.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

