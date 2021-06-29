DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Short Interest Update

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

Get DFP Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.