Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Lifted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after buying an additional 332,086 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,851,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.75. 5,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $96.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.