DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $88.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $14,814,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.42. 43,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,229. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $102.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

