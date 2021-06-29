DIGG (DIGG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16,893.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. DIGG has a market cap of $8.91 million and $16,893.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for about $30,225.38 or 0.84452340 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00145667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00177616 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,810.72 or 1.00058272 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002864 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 295 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

