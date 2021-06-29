Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.35. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

