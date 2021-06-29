Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $50,682.16 and $11.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

