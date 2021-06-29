Dionics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DION) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

Dionics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DION) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DION stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Dionics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

About Dionics

Dionics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides landscape services and nursery stock sales to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Jiangxi and surrounding provinces in China. Its landscaping services include landscape design and engineering, construction, and landscape conservation, as well as planning and maintenance of trees, shrubs, and flowers.

