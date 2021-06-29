Dionics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DION) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

Dionics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DION) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DION stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Dionics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
