DMM: Governance Reaches Market Cap of $2.02 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $608,319.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.76 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00038644 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

