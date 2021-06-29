Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $78,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

NYSE:DG opened at $215.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.77. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

