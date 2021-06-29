Dollar Tree, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $99.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.82.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.