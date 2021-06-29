Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $61.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $46.05 on Friday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

