Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 185.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,489 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Domo worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,126 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,117,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Domo by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 122,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 115,171 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities upped their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Domo stock opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

