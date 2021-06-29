DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $2,476,128.20 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $2,476,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $5,751,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.76. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.87.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,829,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

