Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on D.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.72.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$23.18 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$16.84 and a 1-year high of C$23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

