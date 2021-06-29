Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.49

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 144541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31.
In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,600 shares of company stock worth $4,636,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
