Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.49

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 144541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,600 shares of company stock worth $4,636,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

