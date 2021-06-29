Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 5,953 Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at $84,191,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $134,063.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $121,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,533 shares of company stock worth $13,390,812. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

RDFN opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,615.50 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.69.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.68 million. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

