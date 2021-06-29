Duality Advisers LP Invests $197,000 in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.