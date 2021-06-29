Duality Advisers LP Lowers Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,599 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Xencor were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 13,943.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XNCR opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

