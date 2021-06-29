Duality Advisers LP Sells 12,297 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.