Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.62. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,103. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of -399.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.87.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 551,205 shares in the company, valued at $24,875,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,247,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,765 shares of company stock worth $7,730,026. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

