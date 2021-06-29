Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDEJF opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Dundee had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 251.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

