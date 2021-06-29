Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 18,306 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

