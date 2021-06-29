Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 14,500 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 108.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

