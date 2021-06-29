Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 24,971 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 373.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,971 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of CSOD opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -86.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,028. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

