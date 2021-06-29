Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.25 Million in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 70.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 9,900 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $2,016,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,937,542.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,468 shares of company stock worth $14,015,329 over the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICUI opened at $205.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.49 and a 52 week high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. Research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

