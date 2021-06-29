Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.31 Million in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $191.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $100.10 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.