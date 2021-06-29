Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,744 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. CIBC lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

