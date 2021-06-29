Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 7,967 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. MKM Partners downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

