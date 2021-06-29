Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Up 11.8% This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $200,536.19 and approximately $99,381.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dynamite has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00209382 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001782 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.67 or 0.00698594 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,456 coins and its circulating supply is 391,209 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

