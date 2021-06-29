Earth Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLTS) Short Interest Down 92.6% in June

Earth Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLTS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Earth Life Sciences stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Earth Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About Earth Life Sciences

Earth Life Sciences Inc operates in transportation software market. The company is based in Reno, Nevada.

