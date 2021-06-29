EasyFi (EASY) Achieves Market Cap of $7.07 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00007830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $536,752.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

