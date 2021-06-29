EDC Blockchain One Day Volume Reaches $308,537.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $1.28 million and $308,537.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,003.58 or 0.99689010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00032344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000888 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000456 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

