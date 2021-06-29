EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP Renováveis has an average rating of “Buy”.

EDP Renováveis stock remained flat at $$22.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.18. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

