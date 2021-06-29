EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EDRVF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $22.00 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.18.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

