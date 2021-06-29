EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.76 and last traded at $42.18. Approximately 33,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,965,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

EH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -173.37 and a beta of 0.39.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 48.90%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,524,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter valued at $8,112,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $2,284,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 574.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 99,987 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the first quarter valued at $1,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

