Einsteinium Price Reaches $0.0605 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $13.43 million and approximately $491,657.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00404621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010977 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,799,820 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

